Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes FIRST contestant to get evicted

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ruhi Chaturvedi

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with the brand new season of his much-loved stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Joining the thrilling ride are contestants such as Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah. The contestants of the show shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Now, Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi, who made her smashing entry in the show on July 15, became the first contestant to get evicted.

Ruhi and Anjum landed into the elimination task because they lost the partner car stunt against Rohit Roy and Sheezan Khan. With this, Ruhi and Anjum faced each other in the elimination round. For the elimination task, they were given a box stunt. Both were chained around their waist with three locks and they had to find the correct keys to unlock themselves. For the Khatra, the box was filled with reptiles and snakes and both the contestants were not allowed to see each other.

ALSO READ: TV actor Akash Choudhary escapes car accident; shares horrifying experience

Anjum completed the task in 12 minutes while Ruhi could not finish the task. Filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty tried hard to motivate Ruhi, but she was unable to complete the task as she got panicked because of the reptiles and thus lost the game.

With an array of thrilling adventures and unexpected twists, the reality show premiered on July 15, 2023. It airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. The 13th season marks filmmaker Rohit Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure series, which features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title. Upon the announcement of his show, host Rohit Shetty said, "Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest.

ALSO READ: Badshah recalls when Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan patched up after publicised tiff: 'I was listening to...'

Latest Entertainment News