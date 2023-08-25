KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls filming THIS song with son Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek and Aishwarya

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-watched TV shows. KBC 15 started on August 14. Along with contestants playing to win a cash amount, the show also brings myriad revelations and anecdotes by Big B. In a recent episode, the megastar, on a contestant demand, shared his experience with filming a song with his son Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Can you guess the song?

It all started when contestant Dr Abhishek was on the hot seat and asked about the significance of Purani Dilli and the mention of Mirza Ghalib. Big B recalled the time when he was shooting for the song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Speaking of Purani Dilli, the actor revealed that one of his songs has the lyrics 'tumse milna purani dilli mein, chhod aaye nishani dilli mein. Pal nimani dari betalab, teri meri kahani dilli mein.'

Big B continued that he filmed the song with his son Abhishek and now daughter-in-law Aishwarya. He further said Aishwarya was not his 'bahu' at that time.

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli, Shaadi Ali's film released in 2005. Starring Rani Mukerji as Babli and Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty, the film follows two small-town people who turn into frauds and later get chased by a police commissioner, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The song Kajra Rey happens when Big B is about to nab Bunty.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed an interesting story about Madhuri Dixit and her film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. It all started when the contestant was asked "Which animal acts as an umpire in the film, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?" The contestant answered it correctly, which was Dog.

Further, Big B revealed that Madhuri Dixit adopted Redo, who played Tuffy in the film after Hum Aapke Hain Kaun hit the big screen.

