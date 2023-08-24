National Film Awards 2023: Karan Johar, Jr NTR and other celebs congratulate the winners

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar, Jr NTR and other celebs congratulate the winners

Winners for the prestigious National Film Awards were announced today, at a press meet in New Delhi. Several iconic films that pitted against each other in 2021, found their fate in this highly anticipated award ceremony. Celebs took to social media to celebrate their success.

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for 'Pushpa' and Jr NTR went on to become his biggest cheerleader. Taking to social media, the 'RRR' star wrote, "Congratulations @alluarjun bava. You deserve all the success and awards you get for #Pushpa."

Jr. NTR also congratulated his RRR Team as well including Alia Bhatt, lyricist and singer.

SS Rajamouli's RRR won six National Awards. He took to Twitter to share his joy and wrote, "It’s a SIXERRR… Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition..:) Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan garu, Solomon Master".

After posting a note for the 'RRR' team, the maestro congratulated Allu Arjun for winning Best Actor Award. He tweeted, "PUSHPAAAA… THAGGEDE LE. Congratulations Bunny".

The Megastar wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of 69 th National Film Awards 2021 !!!! Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema Heartiest Congratulations to especially my dearest Bunny @AlluArjun for the coveted National Best Actor Award !!!!! Absolutely Proud of you!!! 6 National Awards for #RRR @mmkeeravaani garu #PremRakshith @kaalabhairava7 #SrinivasMohan #KingSoloman @DVVEntertainment #DVVDanaiah And most of all the Visionary SS Rajamouli @ssr for Leading the Way!!!! 2 National Awards for #Pushpa @alluarjun @ThisIsDSP 1 National Award for #Kondapolam @boselyricist & Regional Best Film for #Uppena #BuchhibabuSana @VaishnavTejoffi #Kritishetty @MythriMovieMakers Best Film Critic #Purushottamacharyulu And Each and Every Award Winner !!!

Karan Johar took to Instagram to express his joy as Shershaah won National Award. He wrote, "What an absolute honour! Extending my deepest gratitude to @mib_india & to the esteemed @official. anuragthakur for recognising our film #Shershaah worthy of the prestigious National Award. You will so rarely find all the right people at the right time - come together with their buzzing creative energies and passion to create something special…that turns into something EXTRAORDINARY! Shershaah was that for us. Thank you for giving us your unabashed love. Yeh dil maange more.”

Rakshit Shetty, who starred in and produced 777 Charlie, that was adjudged the Best Kannada Film, took to social media, and wrote, “Words cannot justify the happiness and delight this news has delivered! While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also feeling humbled and grateful. This is a proud moment for all of us at @ParamvahStudios. Many congratulations @Kiranraj61, the hardwork has paid off.”

