KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan can't hold back his tears as fans celebrate his 81st birthday on set | WATCH

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will turn 81 on October 11 and will celebrate his birthday on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Sony TV shared a promo video wherein Big B gets emotional and can be seen wiping his tears.

The promo video opens with Amitabh Bachchan saying in Hindi, "Aur kitna rulayenge aap log? “Mai logo ko tissue deta hu, aaj meri bari aa gay." He further wipes his tears and thanks the audience and the KBC team for surprising him on his birthday. He adds, “Iss manch me humara jo janamdin manaya jata hai woh sabse uttam hai." The episode will premiere on October 11 on Sony TV.

Soon after the promo video was shared, Big B fans couldn't stop but extend birthday wishes to the megastar. Sharing the video, Sony TV wrote, "Har saal celebration ban jaati hai aur bhi khaas. Big B ke birthday par saare Bharat ko hai invitation."

Watch the video here:

Sony TV has planned a grand celebration of Big B's birthday with surprises including a performance by Sarod player Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. Celebrities like Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vidya Balan, Chiranjeevi, and others will extend birthday wishes through a video message. Sharing another promo, Sony TV wrote, "Aaye hai industry ke doston Mr. Bachchan ka din banane. Lekin Big B ke birthday par saare Bharat ko hai invitation."

Watch here:

For those uninitiated, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan surprised Big B on his 80th birthday last year. The duo shared a video message for the star and extended wishes.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born. Co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the film will hit the silver screen on October 23. Big B also has Kalki 2898 AD lined up in his kitty.

