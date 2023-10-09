Mahira Khan, Salim Karim's mehendi 'jashan' screams unconditional love | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahira Khan

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan took the internet by storm after she dropped her official wedding photos on social media recently. Khan, who got married to Salim Karim, has now shared her mehendi video on Instagram and it is nothing less than a fairytale. With dance, music, and hungama, the actor's mehendi ceremony is screaming unconditional love and we cannot get over it.

The video opens with Mahira Khan walking down the aisle as her son and other family members escort her to the stage. As the video progresses, one can see her shaking a leg as her family members cheered for her. Dressed in a peacock blue Anarkali suit, the actor stunned her fans with her panache. The video also shows the groom grooving.

Sharing her mehendi 'jashan' on her Instagram, she wrote, "Pyaar aur dosti ka Jashan. P.S Can you guess some of the songs?"

Watch the video here:

Soon after Mahira Khan dropped the video, her fans flooded the comment section with their love and wishes. "This is everything. I can’t say anymore," said one user. "From reel to real one. Love that you chose Ghar nari. Bht khoobsurat," wrote another one. "So happy to see u happy. May Allah bless u both with happiness in future ahead ( Ameen)," the third one commented.

Earlier today, Khan shared details of her mehendi outfit, which featured an intricate orange dupatta and exquisite heavy embroidery. She captioned the post as, "Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm..just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru..forever InshAllah Mehndi 29.09.23."

Take a look:

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim tied the knot in a destination wedding in Murree, Pakistan. On the work front, she will be next seen in Ammar Rasool's film Neelofer co-starring Fawad Khan.

Also Read: Here's what Alia Bhatt says she learnt from Shah Rukh Khan while shooting Dear Zindagi

Latest Entertainment News