Here's what Alia Bhatt says she learnt from Shah Rukh Khan while shooting Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly a woman of many hats. From Student of the Year to Brahmastra, the actor proved her acting prowess time and again. Bhatt recently opened up about her learnings from Shah Rukh Khan while shooting for Dear Zindagi. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, she shared that she took notes from the star on the sets.

Speaking about the same, Alia Bhatt said, "He made such an impact on the way I am and how I behave on set. His behaviour, respect, inclination towards everything in a scene. I learnt a lot from that.”

Bhatt further opened up about working with Karan Johar and said she learnt a lot about decorum, behaviour, and understanding from the filmmaker. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Johar's film Student of the Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Speaking of her work experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhatt said, "For Gangubai Kathiawadi I felt like I went back to school all over again but this time it was acting school. Once you walk out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, you're no longer the same person. Like Ranveer says, you've been “Bhansali-fied." The actor bagged a National Film Award for her performance in SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt announces Jigra

Alia Bhatt announced her first collaboration with Vasan Bala for Jigra. Co-produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Production, the film will hit the silver screen on September 27. She recently began filming for Jigra and announced the same with an Instagram post. Sharing a glimpse of her look in the film, she wrote, "& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA."

