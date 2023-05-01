Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOCKZONFRILLO Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia judge and chef passes away at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, a celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia judge passed away at the age of 46. His family released a statement to confirm the awful and unexpected news. On Jock Zonfrillo's Instagram account, his family issued a statement that read, "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday”

The statement further read, "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky (sic)."

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend,” the note concluded.

Masterchef Australia took to Instagram and wrote a long note, “Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son”. “Determined and talented and with plenty of grit, Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12 years old fuelled Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job. “

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and Alfie and Isla, with Fried.

