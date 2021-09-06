Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SARAXOX07714349 Hina Khan opens up on her absence at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral, apologises to late actor's fans

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. Actress Hina Khan, who entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' house alongside late actor as ‘Toofani Seniors’ had earlier maintained a silence post on Sidharth's untimely demise. Reacting to the same, fans took to Twitter to question Hina about not being present at Sidharth Shukla’s funeral or visiting late actor's residence post his demise.

Questioning her absence, a user asked, "Hina pls aap Sid k close hone k bad bhi nahi gai.. pls esa kya tha ki aap uske ghar nahi gai ? Pls Hina” (Despite being so close to Sid, you didn’t go. What was so important that you didn’t visit his house. Please Hina.) To which Hina replied, "Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon… Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon (Sir, I am not in Mumbai. I heard about this heartbreaking news at the airport. I am still not in Mumbai)."

Another user requested Hina to visit Sidharth’s place, "Please hina it's my humble request to you If possible please visit his house once and tell shehnaaz and Rita Aunty that we all are with them to support them during These tough times and also tell them to take care of themselves because we all love sid as well as them." Responding to this, Hina wrote, "First thing when I land (Inshallah)"

The actress also apologised to Sidharth's fan for her absence. She said "I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts... I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers. Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride.. He will always always smile at his SidHearts from the other side.. Duas."

Earlier, Hina penned heartfelt notes remembering the late actor. The actress talked about the unpredictability of life and wrote, "We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding, I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family. Prayers for peace for all of you!"

In another tweet, Hina Khan shared she is not keeping well and is trying to cope up with the sudden demise of the actor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth bid farewell to the world on September 2. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital- Mumbai in an ambulance decorated with flowers.

Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium. His family members have organised a prayer and meditation service for the late actor on Monday evening.

Also Read: Jasleen Matharu admitted to hospital, says she's shaken up after Sidharth Shukla's demise