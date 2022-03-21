Here's what Parineeti Chopra said when asked to bring Priyanka Chopra's baby to India | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA, COLORS Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai'.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently seen as the judge on the reality TV show Hunarbaaz had an adorable reaction when asked to bring her little niece to India. The show's host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her to bring her cousin Priyanka Chopra's baby girl to India to make her a star. Reacting to him, Parineeti said that she is too young.

On Monday (March 21), the makers of the show dropped a new promo for the upcoming episode. In the short clip, Haarsh is seen talking to Parineeti about Priyanka's newborn as he and Bharti announce a new season of Dance Deewane Juniors. He said, "Parineeti I have noticed something about you." When asked what is it, he tells her, "Yahi ki pehle aap ek classy actress this.(You were a classy actress earlier)" As Parineeti asks "aur ab," he makes a pun, "abhi aap ek maasi actress ho chuki hain (now you are a maasi (aunt) actress)."

Haarsh then says, "Bas aap ek kaam kariye aap pehli flight se apni bhatiji ko Mumbai bula lo (Now just do one thing call your little niece to India)," to which Parineeti replies, "Are abhi wo bahot choti hai (she is very young right now)."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child. They made the surprise announcement on January 22 informing their loved ones about the arrival of the baby through surrogacy.

Also read: Kiara Advani to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood divas ace the boss lady vibes in stylish pantsuit | PICS

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." She added: "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas play Holi like desis, couple has fun with water pistols and balloons | WATCH

Meanwhile, on the films front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's next 'Uunchai'.