Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi party was 'lit', couple had fun with water pistols and balloons | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NICKJONAS Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi

Highlights Netizens are loving Nick Jonas' 'desi' avatar as he plays Holi with Priyanka Chopra and friends

Nick wished his fans on social media by writing Happy Holi

Nick and Priyanka also share a kiss in the Holi video posted on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Holi party was too much fun. A video shared by Nick on Instagram shows them smeared in colour and having fun with water pistols and balloons. The couple made the most of this festival in the US with their friends and family members joining in. Earlier, Priyanka had shared on social media that she was back in Los Angeles to be with her family and hubby on the occasion of Holi and now Nick gives a glimpse of their crazy celebrations and the joyous party moments.

Nick is seen completely covered in Holi colours. He enjoys food on the festive occasion and films his mates having fun at his Holi party. He also captures Priyanka, who is playing Holi as if no one is watching. The actress is completely coloured in gulal and is seen walking around and having fun with a water pistol in hand. She even shares a kiss with Nick. Their romantic moment is captured on camera. Nick's friends are seen playing with water balloons. All in all, the video is proof that they had an insane amount of fun on Holi 2022.

Fans jumped to the comments section of this video and flooded it with messages. Netizens fell in love with Nick's 'desi' avatar all over again. One of the social media users wrote, "Aayyy we love Desi Nick (sic)," and another one said, "Congrats on daughter’s first Holi (sic)."

This is the couple's first Holi after they announced the birth of their child via surrogacy. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's baby after the couple shared the big news of the family getting bigger in January, earlier this year.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped the shoot of romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series Citadel. She has been announced to star opposite Anthony Mackie in the upcoming film Ending Things. The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis of the movie.

Priyanka is also set to star opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Fahan Akhtar.