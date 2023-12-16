'He is not as...', Bigg Boss 17's new wild card entry exposes Munawar Faruqui

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 17's new wild card entry exposes Munawar Faruqui

The 17th season of Colors' reality show Bigg Boss is also in the news. Currently, there is going to be a new wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17. Indian model and actor Ayesha Khan is going to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. Recently, the makers of the show released a promo and announced Ayesha's entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house. In this promo, Ayesha made some shocking claims and said that she has a "history" with Munawar Faruqui.

In the promo, Ayesha says, “You all know me by the name of Ayesha Khan. Munawar Faruqui is a contestant in the show. I have a history with him. I just want you all to know that he is not at all what he is showing. I don't know, in the show he is saying that he is committed but before entering the show he told me, 'I love you, I want to marry you.' This has been his way of contacting every girl. I want an appology from him, this is the main reason why I am going to the show."

A few days ago also Ayesha had made allegations against Munawar

Just a few days ago, Ayesha Khan had made several serial allegations against Munawar and claimed that he was 'double dating' with her. Ayesha had claimed that before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar had contacted her on social media to cast her in a music video. The actress further claimed that the music video was never made, but when the BB contestant met her the second time, he said 'I love you' to Ayesha.

Also Read: CID actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj assaulted, asks for help on Instagram | See Photo

Munawar has broken up with his girlfriend Nazila?

Ayesha had also claimed that when she questioned Munawar about his relationship with his girlfriend Nazila. Ayesha further said, "The first question I asked this man was that if we start whatever we are doing, will anyone in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said 'no'. Khan also claimed that it was only after entering Bigg Boss 17 that she came to know that Munawar was double-dating with her. “I saw a story on his account about him and his girlfriend (Nazila) and I realized that he was dating me even though he was in a relationship with her,” said Ayesha.

However, with Ayesha's entry as a wild card in Bigg Boss 17, there is going to be tremendous drama in the show. If there is truth in Ayesha's words, then it will be interesting to see what will happen when Munawar comes face to face with her.

Latest Entertainment News