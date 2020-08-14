EXCLUSIVE: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan gives notice, Erica Fernandes also plans to quit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUMHARIMASTAANI Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan has quit the show produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Leading lady Erica Fernandes also plans to quit. Parth has already given his notice period and will shoot till September 10 or 11th. The duo has entertained the viewers for many months as Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. Their onscreen, as well as offscreen, chemistry has ruled the headlines since the show began on 25 September 2018. While the show has already seen many replacements, the leading duo's exit will leave the fans heartbroken.

Sources claim that Parth came to the decision of quitting the show because of the shift in focus in the storyline on Prerna and Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Patel. Parth has got a bigger project and with the entry of Karan Patel in the show, his plot has been sidelined. Earlier, the story revolved around Anurag and Prerna but now it has been focusing on Mr Bajaj and Prerna, which has left him insecure. Also, Parth is not ready to play the role of a father of a 10-year-old in the show. His salary is also one of the reasons for his decision.

On the other hand, sources claim that Erica Fernandes is leaving the show for better prospects. The actress has received much love as Prerna Sharma. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Erica was shooting alone from her house, considering her health and safety precautions. She had recently resumed shooting on the sets and had moved out of her family house. She had said that her father has had four heart attacks, while her mother has a history of TB, which is why she doesn't want to take any risks.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 started with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover. Through the past year, the show witnessed many replacements. Actress Hina Khan quit the show and Kahin Toh Hoga fame Aamna Shariff was brought on board as the new Komolika. Then, Karan Singh Grover also left and Karan Patel came on board as his replacement.

