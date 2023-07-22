Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim share first photo with baby boy Ruhaan; see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA KAKAR Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently embraced parenthood for the first time after five years of their togetherness. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan, a premature baby, on June 21. After being in the NICU for days, Ruhaan got home healthy on June 27. After a month, the couple shared an adorable picture with the baby boy on Friday.

In the picture, both Kakar and Ibrahim can be seen adorning their son. The new mother also kissed his hand. However, the picture does not reveal their baby's face. Sharing the photo, the couple wrote, "RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers #amonthalready #blessed #alhumdullilah."

On June 21, the Ajooni actor announced becoming a father for the first time. However, Dipika Kakar had to go through a premature delivery. Taking to Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers."

Later, Ibrahim shared health updates of both Kakar and baby boy in his vlog. He revealed that the baby was kept in NICU for days and only the parents could see him and not other family members.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell head over heels in love with each other. The couple went on to participate in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, where Ibrahim went on to his knees and popped The question in front of Kakar. The couple got married on February 22, 2018, and announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

