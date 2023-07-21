Raghav Juyal clarifies his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill; says 'I'm married to.....'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill

Internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill and dancer Raghav Juyal are hogging headlines ever since Salman Khan cracked a joke during a promotional event for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Fans are eyeing the rumoured couple on all social media platforms. In this episode, Juyal opened up about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill in an interview with ETimes.

Speaking to the news website, the dancer clarified that there is nothing going on between the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and him and he is single. He continued that Gill and him have worked together for a film and it is natural for people to question their bonds with co-actors. "We are not dating, I am single," Raghav Juyal said.

Talking about his films, Juyal further revealed that he has three films releasing in a few months and he is married to his work and wants to stay single. “I have three films releasing in a few months and let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship," he added.

It all started during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's promotions. Salman Khan mentioned that he saw a chemistry between two people on set and none of them initiated. I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager," Khan had said.

Shehnaaz Gill appeared with Raghav Juyal in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and others.

