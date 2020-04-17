Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita completes 100k followers on Instagram, thanks fans with heartfelt post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dipika Chikhlia aka Ramayan's Sita completes 100k followers on Instagram

TV actress and politician Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from the mythological show Ramayan took to her social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for making her reach a milestone. The actress completed 100k followers on Instagram on Friday and thanked her fans by sharing a photo. She wrote, "Thank you soo much to my insta family love you all soo much. 100k"

Dipika Chikhlia became a household name when she featured as Sita in the show Ramayan. With the re-run of the show on Doordarshan during the lockdown, Ramayan's actors including Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh, Dipika Chikhlia have again come into the limelight and are ruling the headlines. Dipika is very active on Instagram and keeps treating fans with throwback and rare photos from the golden era.

On Thursday, she shared a beautiful picture from the sets of Ramayan in which she was seen posing with her sisters from the show when she played Sita. She wrote, "#sita ji with her sisters #spread love #spreadhappiness #spread positivity"

Earlier on Tuesday, Dipika also shared a video of herself urging fans to follows PM Modi's lockdown rules after he addressed the nation regarding the extension of lockdown till May 3. Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha" In the video, she urged people to stay indoors and help contain the spread of coronavirus for a bright future. She also requested her fans to take care of their health and strengthen their immunity and fight the infection like a warrior. Dipika also sang praise for all the people from nurses, doctors to policemen for being at the frontline during this pandemic. Check out the video here-

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has made a comeback on the small screen after a huge demand from the viewers during lockdown. Ever since it has started re-telecasting on TV, it has broken all records when it comes to viewership. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the show managed to earn the highest-ever rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015 when the Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC) started measuring the television audience.

