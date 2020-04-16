Hanuman aka Dara Singh from Ramayan and other popular characters from the show who are not with us anymore

Among the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the television viewers were given a gift by the public broadcaster Doordarshan who announced the re-run of many old and iconic shows. One amongst those was Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' which became a cult classic in the year 1987. Not only this, but the actors who played the roles of the Godly characters Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, and others are also remembered and worshipped even now. Even after a span of over 30 years, the Mythological show still enjoys great popularity which is evident from the TRP reports of the week since the show has begun again.

The popular actors of the show like Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and others are quite happy with the show being re-telecasted. However, there are many others who could not enjoy this success after decades since they are no more with us anymore. Here's a list of actors and actresses who played crucial roles in the Ramayan but are now in heavenly abode.

1. Hanuman aka Dara Singh

One of the most loved and crucial characters of Ramayan-- Hanuman was played by none other than Dara Singh. It is said that in Umargaon, where Ramayan was shot, the pictures of Dara Singh were used in temples as Hanuman. Unfortunately, he bid the world goodbye on July 12, 2012.

2. Sugriv aka Shyam Sundar Kalani

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who became popular for playing the role of Sugriv in Ramayan died on April 6, 2020, after reportedly being suffering from cancer.

3. Sunaina aka Urmila Bhatt

The role of Sunaina in Ramayan was played by popular Bollywood actress Urmila Bhatt who passed away on February 22, 1997.

4. Kumbhkaran aka Nalin Dave

The role of Raavan's brother Kumbhkaran was aced by actor Nalin Dave who started his career as a theater actor but later went on to work in the Gujarati cinema. He took his last breath in 1990 at the age of 50.

5. Meghnath aka Vijay Arora

Actor Vijay Arora achieved fame through the role of Meghnath which he played in Sagar's Ramayan despite the fact that he started his career as a Bollywood actor. He died of stomach cancer on February 2, 2007.

6. Manthara aka Lalita Pawar

Manthara was one of those characters, the effect of which still etches in people's memories. It was played by Laita Pawar who used to play the quintessential evil mother-in-law in Hindi films. She died on February 24, 1998, after battling mouth cancer.

7. Kaushalya aka Jayshree Gadkar

Actress Jayshree Gadkar played the role of Ram’s mother, Kaushalya in Ramayan. One of the noted Marathi and Hindi films actress passed away on August 29, 2008, following a brief illness.

8. Mithila Naresh Janak aka Moolraj Rajda

Actor Moolraj Rajda played the role of Sita’s father, Janak in the show Ramayan. Not only this, but he has also even played a role in Vikram Aur Betaal with Ramanand Sagar. The actor took his last breath on September 23, 2012.

9. Bharat aka Sanjay Jog

One of the much-loved characters of Ramayan of Bharata was played by Sanjay Jog in Ramanand Sagar's show. He died 24 years ago on 27 November 1995.

10. Vibhishan aka Mukesh Raval

The role of Vibhishan in Ramayan was played by actor Mukesh Raval who also worked in Hindi and Gujarati cinema. It was said that he suffered from depression due to the death of his young son later which on November 15, 2016, he was found dead on a railway track.

