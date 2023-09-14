Bigg Boss season 17 teaser: Salman Khan back with theme of dil, dimag aur dum | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan back with Bigg Boss season 17

Salman Khan is back with a bang with season 17 of Bigg Boss. The makers dropped the first teaser of the highly anticipated reality show and the excitement and curiosity level of the fans has increased. In the teaser video, Salman Khan shows three avatars and tells about the new theme which is Dil, Dimag aur Dum. In the teaser, his first avatar which is Dil showcased him in Qawwal's outfit, in the second avatar, Dimag, is seen sporting the detective look wearing glasses, and can also be seen tube light on the right side. The third and final avatar is Dum, who is seen decked up as an armed forces person.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as soon as the teaser was dropped by the makers on social media. Along with the post, the makers wrote in the caption, "Iss baar Bigg Boss dikhaayenge ek alag rang, jisse dekhhar reh jaayenge aap sab dang... Dekhiya #BiggBoss17 17 jald hi, sirf #colors par". One user wrote, "Wow, I am soooo excited..waiting". Another user wrote, "Super duper excited like always". "can't wait, excited to watch", wrote the third user.

Salman Khan recently hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, which grabbed the viewers' attention with many twists and turns in the game, and surprise wildcard entries. Wildcard contestant Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Abhishek Malhan, securing the position of first runner-up.

