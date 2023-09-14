BTS' Jimin and J-Hope video grooving to Jawan's track Chaleya goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS' Jimin and J-Hope dancing to Chaleya

BTS members never fail to amaze our desi fans with their perfect dance steps to the lyrics. The desi ARMYs of global K-Pop sensation regularly mix the songs to the dance which perfectly syncs in. The latest song in trend is Chaleya and BTS members Jimin and J-Hope didn't miss a single beat. Shared on Instagram, the video shows Jimin and J-Hope grooving to Arjit Singh and Shilpa Rao's song Chaleya which features Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The video originally is of the song J-Hope and J-Cole's song On the Street, which was remixed by Desi Army, and the video is so in sync.

As soon as the video was shared by a user named Mihee, fans were happy and surprised at the same time, that every time a Bollywood song trends, desi ARMYs help BTS in completing the dance steps in their way. One user wrote, "Chalo yeh bhi song in ke choreography pr suit ho gaya...how they are perfect". Another wrote, "They don't follow beats...beats follow them". Many even mentioned that they it's so addicting and can't stop watching it. A user wrote, "This matches so perfectly".

Adding in to the list is BTS' V whose video is going viral. In the video, he can be seen vibing to a Punjabi song. He is seen chilling and having fun with his close friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-Shik. The clip of his has obviously made fans from India happy.

Jin is the eldest member of the group to join the army. Then followed by J-Hope to enlist for the mandatory military service. Recently, Suga announced that he too would be joining the duo in the military service. Jungkook, Jimin, and V meanwhile are busy with their respective schedules. BTS' V recently made his debut with a solo album Layover.

