Bigg Boss: From Manisha Rani to Manoj Tiwari, stars from Bihar who rocked the reality show

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in India. From Bigg Boss Hindi to Bigg Boss Tamil, the show has been entertaining fans for more than a decade now. Often cited as 'controversial', the show brings together celebrities and public figures from myriad platforms and pitches them against each other. The game is all about survival, personality, and lots of drama. Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is hogging headlines as it became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema. One contestant who never left the spotlight this season is Manisha Rani.

Over the years several personalities from Bihar became a part of Bigg Boss and etched their names in the hearts of their fans forever. As Bihar always made its presence felt, let's take a look at stars from Bihar who 'killed it' in the reality show.

Manisha Rani

Based in Munger, Bihar, Manisha Rani is one of the most popular influencers on social media. Her over-the-top personality and never giving attitude made her the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Rani entered the house and lit it with her colourful accent and flirtatious nature. From locking horns with Pooja Bhatt to her friendship with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, the star never missed a hit during her stint in the reality show.

Vishal Aditya Singh

TV star Vishal Aditya Singh entered Bigg Boss 13, which emerged as the most successful season in the history of the reality show. Singh was pitted against celebrities like Shehnazz Gill, the late Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, and others. Followed by his participation, his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli entered the house as a wild card contestant. The duo created a controversy after Tuli hit Singh with a frying pan.

Khesari Lal Yadav

After Vishal Aditya Singh, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. The actor kept his cool inside the house and seldom triggered any fights. He was eliminated due to fewer votes as compared to other contestants in the house.

Deepak Thakur

Folk singer Deepak Thakur was a part of Bigg Boss 11. His stint in the house garnered him a massive fan following and he became the third runner-up of the season. He took the cash money in the suitcase and made an exit from the show. Thakur's grounded personality and bond with cricketer Sreesanth made him one of the most-loved contestants of the season.

Antara Biswas

Popular by her screen name Monalisa, Biswas shook Bigg Boss 10. Her friendship with Manu Punjabi led to a massive fan following of the duo. However, she got evicted from the reality show after 97 days. Post the show, Monalisa worked in several popular shows including Nazar, Namak Ishk Ka, Nach Baliye 8, and others.

Dinesh Lal Yadav

Popular as Nirhua, Dinesh Lal Yadav was a part of Bigg Boss 6. The Bhojpuri actor entered as a wild contestant with Rakhi Sawant and played well against celebs like Aashika Garodia, Navjot Singh Sidhu, RJ Surya, and others.

Manoj Tiwari

Aye baap pe mat jaa!! Who can get over this iconic fight between Manoj Tiwari and Dolly Bindra? Bigg Boss season 4 is remembered for their viral fight that is still popular among fans. However, Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner, the actor-politician became the highlight of the season.

Ravi Kishan

Bollywood actor and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan impressed his fans in season 1. His performance in the show was loved by both the host and the audience. In the Aap Ki Adalat show with Rajat Sharma, Kishan opened up about how his life changed for good because of the show and how he became arrogant after his success in the Bhojpuri industry.

