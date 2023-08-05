Adah Sharma announces break from work after hospitalisation, shares health update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAH SHARMA Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma, who recently got hospitalised, announced a break from work due to health issues. The actor revealed that she had hives and the infection spread all over her body. However, she will be promoting her series Commando before leaving for her treatment.

Sharma shared a few pictures of her allergic reaction. In the post, she informed that she got hives which led to rashes all over her body. She further said she has been sick for a few days and hid her rashes by wearing full sleeves and could not hide it more as the allergy spread to her face.

She added that she took medicines that made her nauseous and is now under medication. The actor said that she will go for an Ayurvedic treatment and will be away for a few days. However, she will continue with her radio trials, promo shoots, and Zoom interviews and will promote her upcoming series Commando. On Wednesday, she was rushed to a hospital after her health deteriorated.

Have a look at Adah Sharma's Instagram post:

Adah Sharma became an overnight sensation with Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story, which became the one highest-grossing films of the year. However, the film received flak on social media and was tagged as a 'propaganda film'. During a press conference, the actor revealed that she met the victims of 'love-jihad' while prepping for her role and got to know their stories. After the success of The Kerala Story, Sharma will be next seen in the action-thriller series Commando opposite Prem. The series will also see Tigmanshu Dhulia, Amit Sial, and Mukesh Chhabra in important roles.

Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the horror film 1920 and was nominated for her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

