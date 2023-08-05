Gadar 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol's film leaves behind Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, sells over 30K tickets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 advance booking

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are returning together to woo their fans yet again. After 2001, the pair is back with Gadar 2 and is winning hearts already. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on August 11. The advance booking for Gadar 2 began on Friday and shattered all records leaving behind Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's Oh My God: 2.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has sold over 30,000 tickets ahead of its release. It sold more than 12,000 tickets in PVR, over 8,500 tickets in Inox, and more than 9,500 tickets in Cinepolis as of 10 pm on August 4. Gadar 2 is set to clash with OMG: 2, which is also one of the highly-anticipated films of 2023 and has managed to create a buzz among moviegoers. It should be noted that both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are sequels. While the first instalment of Sunny Deol's film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2021, Oh My God, the comedy-drama hit the theatres in 2012.

Talking about advance bookings for OMG 2, the film has sold 5,500 tickets in three national chains as of 10 pm on August 4. It sold almost 2,800 tickets to PVR, 1100 to Cinepolis, and 1,600 to Inox. OMG 2 is important for Akshay Kumar as his films have failed to impress the audience, affecting the box office, in recent times. His films like Selfiee, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bell Bottom, and Bachchan Panday did not do well.

On the other hand, Gadar 2 will bring back Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel together after more than a decade. The first installment of the rebellion love story followed the story of Tara Singh and Sakina set in the backdrop of the India and Pakistan partition.

