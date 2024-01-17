Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain mentions Sushant Singh Rajput during a fight with Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are often spotted fighting with each other in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita, who was the former girlfriend og late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, often takes the actor's name and shares stories about him. But for the first time, Vicky Jain has talked about Sushant's death. Vicky has taken the name of Sushant Singh Rajput in his fight with Ankita. He said that during his death he stood by her and did not allow anyone to raise questions on Lokhande.

In the fight between Vicky and Ankita, both were seen defending themselves. Vicky was supporting his mother and Ankita was seen talking about her father and how his mother had insulted him. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen talking about Sushant. Vicky told Ankita that he stood by her as support in her difficult times.

Vicky Jain talks about Sushant's death

Vicky told Ankita that it was very difficult to handle everything after Sushant's death. "I was with you. I never stopped you from talking about Sushant. You wanted to give an interview, I was with you when you gave interviews and posted on social media, and I helped you with that. I used to sit with you and write to you about how you could manage all those interviews. I have always stood with you. I never let anyone question you but here, whatever I am doing, you are constantly reacting to everything," said Vicky Jain during a fight with Ankita Lokhande.

Later, Vicky gets upset and tells Ankita that she makes the same mistake again and again but starts crying and blames him for everything. Vicky talks to Ankita about criticizing his family on national TV. 'I talk to you rudely, my family and I are always wrong and you are always right. You start crying about everything, so you are right and I am wrong?' said the BB contestant.