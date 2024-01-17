Locking eyes with Fighter villain, here's everything you need to know about the debutant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood Debut: Locking eyes with Fighter villain!

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film 'Fighter' is one of the most awaited films of this year. After the songs of the film, fans also liked its trailer. Apart from the film's spectacular aerial action and Hrithik-Deepika pairing, Rishabh Sawhney, who's playing the role of its main villain has also attracted people's attention. Rishabh's character in the trailer has created curiosity in the audience to know about him. Everyone wants to know about him, so let us tell you who is Rishabh Sawhney.

Hrithik Roshan introduces Rishabh Sawhney

28-year-old Rishabh Sawhney is seen taking on Hrithik Roshan in the trailer of Fighter. The Guzaarish actor took to Instagram to share an official poster to introduce the actor as well. In the picture, Rishabh can be seen holding a machine gun. It's the same shot that has made a lot of headlines since the trailer was released. While sharing the poster, Roshan wrote, 'Locking eyes with the villain. Fighter On 25th Jan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D' The debutant also commented under Hrithik's post and wrote, 'Thank you sir'.

Rishabh was last seen in 'The Empire'

Before Fighter, Rishabh Sahni was seen in Nikhil Advani's 'The Empire'. In this web series, he played the role of Babar's brother Mahmood. It is noteworthy that he also worked as a casting assistant in The Empire. After this, he also appeared in two other web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Bestseller'. Now Fighter will mark Rishabh's film debut.

Rishabh was a model before becoming an actor

Before entering the world of acting, Rishabh was a model and has walked the ramp for big designers like Shantanu and Nikhil. Rishabh has more than 11k followers on Instagram. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter will release in theaters on January 25, 2024. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Rishabh, actors like Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh are in important roles in the film.​

