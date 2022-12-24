Saturday, December 24, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan tests relationships of housemates with Maniesh Paul
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan tests relationships of housemates with Maniesh Paul

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul co-host the latest episode of Bigg Boss. MC Stan, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar are questioned.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: December 24, 2022 20:57 IST
Salman Khan
Image Source : INDIA TV Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul host Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: The main theme of Bigg Boss house has been the relationships of housemates and Salman Khan put this to the test in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was joined by host and guest Maniesh Paul. Both the actors shared moments of fun and masala with the housemates. MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar, Soundarya Sharma, Shlian Bhanot, Tina Datta and others played games. It is expected that after Abdu Rozik, another popular contestant Ankit Gupta will be gone from the show temporarily. Know the latest updates from the Bigg boss house. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 December 24

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 24, 2022 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sajid gives verdict on Priyanka

    Sajid Khan and MC Stan give verdict on Priyanka in front if Salman Khan. They agree on her 'double standards'. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Latest News