Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman Khan tests relationships of housemates with Maniesh Paul

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul host Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: The main theme of Bigg Boss house has been the relationships of housemates and Salman Khan put this to the test in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was joined by host and guest Maniesh Paul. Both the actors shared moments of fun and masala with the housemates. MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar, Soundarya Sharma, Shlian Bhanot, Tina Datta and others played games. It is expected that after Abdu Rozik, another popular contestant Ankit Gupta will be gone from the show temporarily. Know the latest updates from the Bigg boss house.

Latest Entertainment News