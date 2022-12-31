Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools contestants, introduces a slew of reality checks

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools contestants

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', housemates got punished for their sins through a task called 'Paap Ka Ghada'. The housemates confessed who, according to them, had sinned the most in the house.

The one they picked got doused with black water. All the pent-up tension came to the fore in this task as contestants spilled the beans in the most explosive way.

Right after this task, Tina Datta found out that her close friend Shalin Bhanot had badmouthed her to Soundarya Sharma. She contended that she is being used by Shalin, who has earned a reputation for being fake. Shalin justified the badmouthing by saying that he was very upset, however, Tina maintained that she has never spoken ill of him, even after he betrayed her.

Salman Khan's vaar doesn't sit well with Shalin Bhanot, who got questioned for yelling at Archana Gautam during a huge kitchen fight. The star claimed that many people contributed to the fight and it surprised him that only Archana was being reprimanded.

Shalin explained that he is done with Archana dropping personal remarks. His frustration about dealing with Archana was crystal clear, just as was the tension between host Salman and Shalin as they discussed the mudda.

Shalin was not the only one to get an earful from Salman. The host had a one-on-one conversation with Archana, who was admonished for being a motor mouth and instigating contestants with personal remarks. Salman made it abundantly clear that she can be evicted from the house owing to her rash behaviour.

