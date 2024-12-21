Mufasa Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan voiced film gives tough competition to Pushpa 2, earns THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A still from Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King, which is voiced by Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu and AbRam Khan, has made an exceptional debut at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk, the film opened to Rs 10 crore nett in India, which includes Rs 4 crore from its English version and Rs 3 crore from the Hindi dubbed version. While the Hindi version of the animated film is voiced by SRK, Mahesh Babu lent his voice to the Telugu version. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mufasa: The Lion King is anticipated to gross over USD 180 million globally in its first weekend.

The animated action adventure flick opened to good numbers of Friday, however, it will be facing a tough competition from pan-India film and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Talking about its Day 1 performance, Mufasa performed well in comparison to Pushpa 2, which minted nearly Rs 13 crore on its 16th day of theatrical release. It will be interesting to see how Mufasa manaes to outshine the Allu Arjun-starrer on Saturday and Sunday.

Movie Review

In her review, India TV's Sakshi Verma gave 2.5 stars out of five to the animated flick and wrote, ''Mufasa: The Lion King is a fine one-time watch. The film gives a beautiful insight into the basics of life and makes you live your childhood once again. Moreover, knowing the childhood of our OG king is a good experience in itself. Bollywood lovers will also like the film as it has a Hindi movie touch to it. Also, where else do we get to hear Shaan sing for Shah Rukh's character in today's time?''

