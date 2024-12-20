Yearender 2024: 5 pan-India films that ruled box office

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 5 pan-India films that ruled 2024

Pan-India films have been the favourite choice amongst the moviegoers in the recent years and 2024 was no different. Several pan-India films hit the big screens this year as well and outshined others at the box office. A few years ago, films of different languages used to limited to their regional appeal. As times changed and specifically after the COVID-19 pandemic, many Bollywood and South films are being released in different languages to appeal a wider audience. Check out the list of top 5 films that ruled box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The film is the sequel to the 2021 release. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, the film is still running successfully in theatres and recently surpassed the Rs 1,500 crore mark globally. The film's nett India collection is also set to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark on the 17th day of its theatrical release.

Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. As per Sacnilk, the epic science-fiction flick grossed Rs 1042.25 crore globally. These figures also include Rs 275 crore from the overseas circuit.

Stree 2

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, the horror comedy grossed Rs 857.15 crore throughout its lifetime theatrical run. The film has also become Bollywood's biggest film in history after it surpassed the nett India collections of Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2.

Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT is the actor's only theatrically released film after he announced his retirement from acting in February 2024 to pursue a career in politics. As per Sacnilk, the film's worldwide collections stood at Rs 457.12 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan's biggest film of his career is also at the fifth spot in the list of top pan-India films of 2024. Also starring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in key roles, the horror comedy film minted Rs 389.28 crore, which includes Rs 260.04 crore nett from India and Rs 78 crore from the international market.

