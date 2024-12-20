Yearender 2024: Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, actors who had multiple releases this year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV List of popular actors who has several releases in 2024.

2024 has been a year full of ups and downs for Bollywood where several films flopped while a few turned up to be a sleeper hit. Many big actors stayed away from the big screens this year while a few had the opportunity to feature in several films and entertain the audience. Since 2024 is about to end in a few days, we have listed down the list of a few popular Bollywood stars who appeared in more than one films.

Deepika Padukone

DeePee began her 2024 with aero-actioner Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film minted a huge sum of money at the box office but still was a moderate success due to its high budget. Her next film was Kalki 2898 AD, which was a mega-blockbuster and the pan-India film went on to become one of the biggest films of Indian cinema. Her third release was Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Singham Again. The film was released on the occasion of Diwali and was a huge box office success.

Ajay Devgn

Like every other year, Ajay Devgn entertained the audience with multiple releases this year. His year began with supernatural horror flick Shaitaan. The film was a commercial success. His next film was Maidaan, which was a biographical film. Devgn's third release was Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Tabu and Jimmy Shergill. His last release of 2024 was the highly-anticipated Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar

When it comes to multiple release in a year, Akshay Kumar has to be the first name that comes to anyone's mind. His year began with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was a huge budget film but failed miserably at the box office. His next was Sarfira, which was based on true events but this one also failed to impress the audience. Akshay's third release was multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein. It was the third flop for the actor in 2024. He next featured in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 and his extended cameo was highly praised by the audience. Akshay's last featured in Singham Again, reprising his role as Sooryavanshi.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti had a good 2024 after she began her year with a moderately successful film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyam, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Her next was a female-centric flick, The Crew, also starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She last featured in a Netflix film Do Patti, wherein she played a double role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena also featured in two films in 2024. The first one was Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon and the second one was the mega-blockbuster Singham Again.

Rajkummar Rao

2024 has been the best year for Rajkummar Rao as he had delivered several box office hits this year. He first featured in Srikanth, playing the role of Srikanth Bolla. In the same month, he starred opposite Jahnvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi. His next film, Stree 2, went on to become one of the biggest films of Bollywood. He was recently seen alongside Triptii Dimri in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, however, the film was not a major box office success and is now available for streaming von Netflix.