What is the link between obesity and joint health? Expert shares prevention tips and treatment options

Obesity is a growing global health concern, and its impact extends far beyond the risks of heart disease and diabetes. One area that often goes unnoticed is the strong connection between obesity and joint health. Excess body weight can put immense strain on your joints, particularly the knees, hip, and spine, accelerating wear and tear and increasing the risk of chronic joint conditions like osteoarthritis.

The link between obesity and joint pain is directed in these ways:

Increased Mechanical Stress- With every extra pound of body weight, an additional force is exerted on the weight-bearing joints which eventually creates issues in walking, climbing stairs, and more.

Inflammation Overall- Obesity brings in a low level of inflammation throughout the body. The fat tissues produce inflammatory chemicals which can contribute to the breakdown of joint cartilage.

Reduced Mobility- Obesity often limits physical activity, leading to muscle weakness, decreased bone mass density and reduced joint stability, further exacerbating joint problems.

Tips to maintain your joint health:

Maintain a Healthy Weight- When we spoke to Dr Apoorv Dua, Consultant - Orthopaedics, India Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, he said that losing even 5-10% of your body weight can significantly reduce the strain on your joints and slow down the progression of joint conditions.

Stay Active - Engage in low-impact exercises such as swimming, walking, or cycling to strengthen muscles and improve joint flexibility without adding stress.

Follow a Balanced Diet - Include anti-inflammatory foods such as nuts, whole grains, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Avoid processed and sugary foods that can worsen inflammation.

Avoid Prolonged Standing or Sitting- Alternate between sitting and standing to avoid unnecessary joint pressure and stiffness.

Choose Supportive Footwear- Wear comfortable, well-cushioned shoes to reduce the impact on your knees and hips.

Treatment options for joint issues linked to obesity:

Non-surgical treatment options involve managing weight, changes in dietary habits, regular exercise, and physical therapies. In cases where non-surgical methods are insufficient, surgical intervention may be necessary such as:

Joint Replacement Surgery (Arthroplasty) - Replacing a damaged joint (like knee or hip) with an artificial implant to restore function and reduce pain.

Replacing a damaged joint (like knee or hip) with an artificial implant to restore function and reduce pain. Arthroscopy - A minimally invasive procedure used to repair joint damage, such as cartilage tears, or to remove loose fragments.

A minimally invasive procedure used to repair joint damage, such as cartilage tears, or to remove loose fragments. Synovectomy - Removal of the inflamed synovial membrane in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis to relieve pain and improve joint function.

If you are experiencing joint discomfort or suspect that your weight may be affecting your mobility, seek medical advice immediately.

