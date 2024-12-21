PM Modi's Kuwait visit: Here's what's on agenda of Indian Prime Minister's first Gulf nation tour in 43 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi will meet Kuwait's top leadership.

PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to tour the Gulf nation in 43 years. On Saturday, the PM said that India and the Gulf nation have a shared interest in peace, security and stability of the West Asian region.

Invited by Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, PM Modi will meet Kuwait's top leadership, which includes the meeting with the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister. In another notable engagement, the PM will visit a labour camp which houses blue-collar Indian workers. The PM will also address the Indian diaspora at the Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in the 'Hala Modi' event.

From Hala Modi to labour camp visit: Top agenda

On Modi’s visit to the labour camp, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary, Arun Kumar said, "We have a community of around one million in Kuwait. The idea of the visit to the labour camp is to express the amount of importance the government of India attaches to our workers who are working in a foreign country."

Before PM Modi's visit, the MEA said that discussions are underway between both nations on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact. The MEA in this weekly media briefing expected that PM's visit will bolster India-Kuwait ties.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Kuwait is taking place two weeks after the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria and the continuing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Moreover, the visit is also crucial for strengthening India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ties. GCC is an important bloc, comprising nations like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Here's what the PM said

In a departure statement, PM Modi said that his talks with Kuwait's top leadership will be an ' opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership' between both countries.

"We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. e are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region," he said.

"It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region," he said. "I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations," he added.

Also Read | Yearender 2024: From state visit to US to Ukraine trip, here's a list of top foreign visits by PM Modi