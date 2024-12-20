Friday, December 20, 2024
     
Yearender 2024: From state visit to US to Ukraine trip, here's a list of top foreign visits by PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 embarked on several crucial foreign visits, including his state visit to the US, and visits to Ukraine, Russia, and Italy. These visits bolstered India's standing in the global geopolitics.

Written By: Mohit Pandey New Delhi Published : Dec 20, 2024 23:06 IST, Updated : Dec 20, 2024 23:37 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) These visits bolstered India's position in the shifting geopolitical scenario.

Yearender 2024: In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on crucial visits to major countries, including the United States of America, Russia, France, Italy, and Ukraine, among others. These visits were significant for the fact that each visit bolstered India's position in the shifting geopolitical scenario. In the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian PM paid visits to both Moscow and Kyiv, sending a message that India's standing in the world is a natural ally and a peacemaker. 

PM Modi's maiden state visit to US

In June 2024, PM Modi embarked on an official visit to the United States of America. This was the PM's maiden state visit to the US. Last time, it was former PM Manmohan Singh who had paid a state visit to the US. In his visit, he addressed the members of the US Congress. 

India Tv - This was the PM Modi's maiden state visit to the US.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)This was the PM Modi's maiden state visit to the US.

A fine balancing act: The visit to Russia

After his successful visit to the United States, the Indian Prime Minister embarked on a visit to Russia in July. This visit showcased India's staunch adherence to its strategic autonomy. In this visit, PM Modi participated in the 2nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. 

India Tv - PM's visit to Russia showcased India's adherence to its strategic autonomy.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)PM's visit to Russia showcased India's adherence to its strategic autonomy.

PM's Ukraine visit established India as the new peacemaker

In August 2024, PM Modi visited Ukraine at the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit got prominence since India has traditionally been considered Russia's partner, and this visit showcased India's role as a peacemaker in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India Tv - PM Modi visited Ukraine at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)PM Modi visited Ukraine at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM attends G7 outreach session in Italy

In June 2024, PM Modi undertook a visit to Italy to attend the 50th G7 summit at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni. Importantly, it was the PM's first visit after winning the Lok Sabha election.  The PM participated in the G7 outreach session, which also saw leaders from Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, and Turkey. 

India Tv - PM Modi undertook a visit to Italy to attend 50th G7 summit

Image Source : PTI (FILE)PM Modi undertook a visit to Italy to attend 50th G7 summit.

PM meets Xi Jinping in Russia

In October 2024, PM Modi went to Russia. The visit got traction as the Indian Prime Minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia. This came after both sides decided to ensure disengagement of troops at friction points in Ladakh. 

India Tv - The Indian Prime Minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping in his Russia visit.

Image Source : PTI (FILE)The Indian Prime Minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping in his Russia visit.

