Yearender 2024: Trump gaining presidency to emergency in South Korea, here's top international events

The year 2024 has witnessed a range of political events, shaping the fortunes of countries spanning different continents. Some of the nations saw leaders returning to power, while some countries ousted the ones enjoying power for considerably long periods of time. A nation like South Korea, known for cherishing democracy, imposed an emergency, though briefly, while Donald Trump, who had no buyers in the US to warm the presidential seat again, rubbished the political punditry to become the US' next president. In India, PM Modi defeated anti-incumbency to become PM for the third consecutive term, while in the neighbourhood, Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina ousted and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's resurging. Donald Trump won the election in the US to become the 47th President of the United States of America. Trump got 312 electoral college votes, while his rival, Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party could manage only 226. Trump's victory in the US is likely to ensure the revival of 'America First' as well as America pulling back from several international organisations, which Trump thinks drain American taxpayers' money.

PM Modi gets third consecutive term

In India, Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the general elections for the third consecutive term, defeating the alliance, dubbed INDIA. The election victory of PM Modi is slated to propel India towards strategic autonomy, meaning India will be able to make decisions that are best suited to its national interests, regardless of what major powers in the world want India to do.

South Korean President imposes emergency, impeached

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an “emergency martial law'' on December 3, accusing the opposition of controlling the parliament; however, within some hours, it was lifted. Following this, the South Korean leader was impeached by the parliament. Notably, the president had survived the first vote after members of his ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.

German chancellor loses confidence vote

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in the Bundestag, the German federal parliament. Scholz got only 207 in the 733-seat lower house against 394 voting against him while 116 abstained. The no confidence vote followed after the chancellor fired his finance minister in a long-running dispute over how to revitalise Germany's stagnant economy. This saw Scholz's three-party government collapsing in Germany.

Labour Party wins in the UK

UK's Labour Party won the election in the UK on July 5TH, which dramatically reshaped the political landscape in the country. Keir Starmer became the Prime Minister defeating the Conservative Party's Rishi Sunak, ending the Tories' 14-year continued control of the British parliament.

Sheikha Hasina ousted from power in Bangladesh

In August this year, Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave Bangladesh, which ended her 15-year rule. Hasina ouster resulted from nationwide protests against quotas for government jobs in the country. Her ouster saw the Bangladesh Nationalist Party regain prominence. Currently, Muhammad Yunus is acting as the Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh.

India-China reach border consensus

In October, both India and China confirmed that they reached an agreement to end the standoff between both the Asian giants. After the Galwan clash in 2020, the agreement melted the ice as relations between both countries stooped to very low. In December, China and India reached a six-point consensus to address border issues during crucial talks between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Vladimir Putin gets presidency again

In Russia, Vladimir Putin cemented his position by winning the election. Putin will leave Josef Stalin behind if he completes his current six-year term. Putin got 87 per cent of the total votes polled.

Five nations join BRICS

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS in 2024. This will see a major portion of the world get represented in one of the most prominent non-western groups.

Putin visits North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea in June. Putin received the red carpet from the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. With the US supporting Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the visit became significant with South Korea, a staunch American ally, having its own apprehensions. Reportedly, after Putin's visit, North Korean soldiers have allegedly joined hands with the Russian forces on the ground against Ukraine.