Xiaomi paves the way for a sustainable digital ecosystem in India

Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC India 2025) took place in New Delhi on December 16, 2024, where the top developers, advertisers and industry leaders came together and discussed shaping a sustainable and open digital ecosystem. The conference highlighted Xiaomi's vision of empowering India's digital economy, with over 900 million active internet users driving rapid growth.

Xiaomi’s Vision: Building Beyond Devices

Nitesh Trivedi, Head of Internet Business (Partnerships & Monetization) for Xiaomi India and South Asia, outlined the company’s regional strategy. With the robust HyperOS platform and a vast network of connected devices, Xiaomi is creating an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates apps, services, and advertisements.

He highlighted the company’s focus on driving business growth through innovative solutions like Mi Ads, GetApps and PatchWall, which enhance user engagement while fostering partner success.

He said, "Through the 'Grow with Xiaomi' strategy, we are not only delivering devices but also creating a thriving ecosystem of apps, services, and content for mutual benefits.”.

GetApps: Transforming user experience

Xiaomi’s GetApps platform is a curated app store ecosystem which has advanced monetization tools. Developers could transform their applications into modular services accessible directly from their home screen widgets.

This feature will not just improve the user experience but will further boost conversion rates by offering essential services instantly without downloads.

Mi Ads: Redefine advertising

The Mi Ads platform will help in leveraging machine learning and AI to provide advanced advertising solutions. Key features include:

Daily optimization: Machine learning reduces advertising costs while improving efficiency.

Advanced analytics: Deep insights into campaign performance and delivery processes.

AI-powered creativity: Tools to create engaging, cost-effective ads for user acquisition.

PatchWall: Revolutionizing content discovery and Ad placements

Xiaomi’s PatchWall platform, which is integrated into its Connected TV (CTV) ecosystem, has emerged as a game-changer for advertisers (as claimed). It enables content-driven ad solutions that enhance user engagement and maximize ROI.

Major events like the IPL and ICC Cricket World Cup significantly boosted viewership, unlocking lucrative ad opportunities on Xiaomi’s CTV platform.

Further new opportunities unleashed

"Our smart ad solutions integrated into PatchWall, CTV, and our broader app ecosystem empower brands and advertisers to succeed in India’s rapidly expanding digital landscape,” said Mr. Trivedi.

Xiaomi’s commitment to innovative content distribution and monetization strategies ensures that developers, brands, and advertisers can thrive in the dynamic digital ecosystem of India.

