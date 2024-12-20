Jio’s affordable 90-day plan under Rs 900, attracting BSNL users: All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE jio

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator has introduced several budget-friendly recharge plans to attract customers, who have switched to other telecom service providers, the reason being affordability. Post raising the prices earlier this year (2024), which led to millions of users switching to competitors, Jio is now offering long-validity plans that provide excellent value for money.

Users returning to Jio

Following the price hike in July 2024, many users left Jio, but the introduction of cost-effective, long-validity plans has brought them back. Among these, Jio’s Rs 899 plan has become a hit, offering 90 days of service and removing the hassle of frequent recharges.

Unlimited calling and daily data

This Rs 899 recharge plan includes:

Unlimited calling: Free calls to any network for 90 days.

SMS benefits: 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

Daily data: 2GB of high-speed internet daily, totalling 180GB for 90 days.

Additionally, Jio offers an extra 20GB of data, bringing the total to 200GB under this plan. Customers in 5G-enabled areas enjoy unlimited 5G data under Jio’s True 5G plan.

Entertainment and cloud storage perks

Subscribers also receive free access to Jio’s suite of entertainment apps and services, including:

Jio Cinema: Watch movies, web series, and shows.

Jio TV: Stream live TV channels and on-demand content.

Jio Cloud: Secure cloud storage for your files and photos.

Long-term savings for heavy data users

This plan is perfect for users who are looking for uninterrupted internet and calling services at an affordable price. By recharging for less than Rs 900, Jio users could enjoy three months of seamless connectivity with high-speed data and additional perks.

Jio’s Rs 899 recharge plan reflects the company’s commitment to offering value-packed options, making it a top choice for telecom users in India.

ALSO READ: YouTube videos with misleading thumbnails to be removed: Crackdown on Clickbaits

Creators are urged to align their thumbnails with the actual video content to avoid penalties. Meanwhile, viewers can expect a cleaner, more transparent browsing experience, free from misleading titles and thumbnails.

ALSO READ: Samsung introduces AI-powered hybrid cooling refrigerators ahead of CES 2025

Samsung plans to roll out these AI-powered refrigerators to global markets in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to energy-efficient and innovative home appliances.