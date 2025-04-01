Punjab government revises school timings, check new schedule The Punjab government has announced new school timings for the academic session 2025-26. All government, semi-government, and aided schools have been instructed to adhere to compliance with the new timings. Read on to know more.

The Punjab government has announced new school timings for the academic session 2025-26. According to the official order, all schools in the state will resume from 8 am to 2 pm. This new timing will be implemented in all government, semi-government and aided schools of Punjab.

The official order reads, ''The Punjab government on March 31 announced that all government, semi government and aided schools across the state will be operational from 8 am to 2 pm.''

Director SCERT, Punjab, Ms Amainder Kaur Brar stated that all district education officers of the state have been instructed through a letter to ensure compliance with the new timing in all the primary, middle, and high secondary schools of the state.

Results for Punjab Board Class 5th, and 8th to be out soon

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board is gearing up to announce the class 5th and 8th results. The date and time of releasing Punjab Board Class 5th, and 8th will be confirmed in due course. Parents have been advised to keep checking the official website of PSEB for latest updates.

Last year, 3,05,937 students qualified for the class 5th PSEB board exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.84 per cent. For Class 8 PSEB, the overall pass percentage stood at 98.31 per cent, with girls performing slightly better at 98.83 percent, compared to boys at 97.84 per cent.

How to download PSEB Class 5th and 8th results?