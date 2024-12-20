Samsung introduces AI-powered hybrid cooling refrigerators ahead of CES 2025

Samsung Electronics, one of the leading consumer technology brand has recently announced its latest innovation in home appliances: a new range of refrigerators featuring AI Hybrid Cooling technology. The cutting-edge cooling system promises to optimize energy efficiency while ensuring enhanced food freshness. The unveiling is set to take place at CES 2025.
AI hybrid cooling: Smarter, more efficient refrigeration
The AI Hybrid Cooling system has been intelligently adapting to various cooling requirements, by combining the capabilities of a high-efficiency compressor and a Peltier module.
- Dynamic cooling adjustments: The system activates both power sources during high-demand scenarios, such as storing hot food or during warmer weather. An AI algorithm continuously monitors the refrigerator's status, predicting temperature fluctuations to adjust cooling modes dynamically.
- Energy-saving technology: The AI Inverter Compressor maximizes efficiency, operating for longer periods while consuming less energy by intelligently modulating its speed.
The role of the Peltier Module in cooling
Samsung’s refrigerators integrate a Peltier module—a semiconductor device that cools by leveraging temperature changes caused by electric current flow.
- Hybrid functionality: Like a hybrid car, the refrigerator uses dual power sources together only when necessary, significantly reducing energy consumption.
- Enhanced energy efficiency: "Refrigerators run non-stop, so we focused on creating a cooling system that delivers meaningful energy savings for users," said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of R&D, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung Electronics.
Precise temperature control for fresher food
The refrigerators come with Hybrid Precise Cooling, reducing internal temperature fluctuations and maintaining consistent freshness.
- Improved food longevity: Internal tests revealed that when Hybrid Precise Cooling is activated, foods like pork and salmon remain fresh up to 1.4 and 1.2 times longer, respectively, compared to traditional cooling methods.
- Defrost cycle optimization: The technology prevents temperature spikes during defrost cycles, further preserving food quality.
Spacious design for modern kitchens
The new refrigerator models feature a 900-litre capacity with an optimized space-saving design, offering ample storage without increasing their physical size.
ALSO READ: Never lose a YouTube video again: Save it to ‘Watch Later’
ALSO READ: e-PAN Card: How to easily generate and download your digital PAN Card