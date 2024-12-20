Samsung introduces AI-powered hybrid cooling refrigerators ahead of CES 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ChatGPT

Samsung Electronics, one of the leading consumer technology brand has recently announced its latest innovation in home appliances: a new range of refrigerators featuring AI Hybrid Cooling technology. The cutting-edge cooling system promises to optimize energy efficiency while ensuring enhanced food freshness. The unveiling is set to take place at CES 2025.

AI hybrid cooling: Smarter, more efficient refrigeration

The AI Hybrid Cooling system has been intelligently adapting to various cooling requirements, by combining the capabilities of a high-efficiency compressor and a Peltier module.

Dynamic cooling adjustments: The system activates both power sources during high-demand scenarios, such as storing hot food or during warmer weather. An AI algorithm continuously monitors the refrigerator's status, predicting temperature fluctuations to adjust cooling modes dynamically. Energy-saving technology: The AI Inverter Compressor maximizes efficiency, operating for longer periods while consuming less energy by intelligently modulating its speed.

The role of the Peltier Module in cooling

Samsung’s refrigerators integrate a Peltier module—a semiconductor device that cools by leveraging temperature changes caused by electric current flow.

Hybrid functionality: Like a hybrid car, the refrigerator uses dual power sources together only when necessary, significantly reducing energy consumption. Enhanced energy efficiency: "Refrigerators run non-stop, so we focused on creating a cooling system that delivers meaningful energy savings for users," said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of R&D, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung Electronics.

Precise temperature control for fresher food

The refrigerators come with Hybrid Precise Cooling, reducing internal temperature fluctuations and maintaining consistent freshness.

Improved food longevity: Internal tests revealed that when Hybrid Precise Cooling is activated, foods like pork and salmon remain fresh up to 1.4 and 1.2 times longer, respectively, compared to traditional cooling methods. Defrost cycle optimization: The technology prevents temperature spikes during defrost cycles, further preserving food quality.

Spacious design for modern kitchens

The new refrigerator models feature a 900-litre capacity with an optimized space-saving design, offering ample storage without increasing their physical size.

ALSO READ: Never lose a YouTube video again: Save it to ‘Watch Later’

ALSO READ: e-PAN Card: How to easily generate and download your digital PAN Card