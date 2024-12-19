e-PAN Card: How to easily generate and download your digital PAN Card

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY e-PAN Card

The PAN card, one of the most important documents for Indians, is not just used for identification, but it further plays a key role in taxation. Whether you are updating your records or need a digital version of your PAN card for convenience, you can easily generate and download your e-PAN from the NSDL portal.

This digital card is especially helpful if you have lost your physical card or simply need a more accessible version.

How to download e-PAN from the NSDL portal:

Step 1:

Visit the NSDL Portal- To begin the process, visit the official NSDL website through the provided link.

Step 2:

Enter Your Details Input your PAN number, Aadhaar number (if you're an individual), and your date of birth in the required fields. Ensure all information is accurate before proceeding.

Step 3:

Complete Consent and CAPTCHA Agree to the consent terms, complete the CAPTCHA to confirm you're not a robot, and click on 'Submit.'

Step 4:

Verify with OTP You'll now need to verify your identity using an OTP (One-Time Password). Choose whether to receive it via your email, mobile number, or both, and input the OTP once received.

Step 5:

Make Payment for e-PAN Generation The current fee for generating an e-PAN, including GST, is Rs 8.26. Choose your preferred mode of payment and complete the transaction.

Step 6:

Confirmation and Download After successful payment, you'll receive a confirmation message, including a transaction reference number. You can now download your e-PAN card directly from the portal.

Downloading an e-PAN card is a simple process through the NSDL portal. Whether you need a backup for a lost physical card or prefer to store your PAN details digitally, following these easy steps will help you obtain your e-PAN in no time. Ensure that you have your PAN and Aadhaar details handy, and remember that the fee for generating the e-PAN is Rs 8.26.

