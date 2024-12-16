Free Aadhaar card update deadline extends until June 14, 2025

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India, commonly known as UIDAI has reportedly extended the deadline for free Aadhaar update- until June 14, 2025. Residents of India can change or update their demographic details, including their address, without paying any charges (free of cost) from the ‘myAadhaar’ portal. Earlier, this service was set to end on December 14, 2024.

From June 15, 2025, updates will be made at physical Aadhaar centres and it will cost Rs 50 per request, following the current fee structure for offline updates.

Why to update your Aadhaar?

UIDAI has recommended that residents, particularly those whose Aadhaar card which was issued over 10 years ago and was never updated, have to revalidate their Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA). Keeping the Aadhaar details up-to-date and ensuring the accuracy of demographic information.

Steps to update Aadhaar details online

To update your Aadhaar, you need to follow simple steps:

First, you need to visit myAadhaar portal There is using your Aadhaar number and the OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Upload documents: Upload scanned copies of valid Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents. Submit the request and note down the 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) for tracking.

How to update your address online

Residents who are looking to update their address could follow these steps:

Access the Self-Service Portal: Go to the Aadhaar Self-Service Update Portal and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP. Proceed to Update Address: Select the option to update your address. Enter and upload: Input your new address and upload a valid proof of address. Submit and track: Submit the request to generate a URN for tracking. Once processed, the updated Aadhaar card can be downloaded.

This extension provides residents ample time to ensure their Aadhaar information remains accurate and up-to-date, offering convenience and continued access to government services.

