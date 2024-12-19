Never lose a YouTube video again: Save it to ‘Watch Later’

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS YouTube

YouTube is one of the most used video streaming platforms that is used by millions of users worldwide. But, at times, many users stumble upon an interesting video but lack the time to watch it. Instead of saving the link elsewhere and forgetting about it, YouTube offers the ‘Watch Later’ playlist—a convenient way to save videos for later viewing.

Saving videos to ‘Watch Later’ on desktop

Follow these simple steps to add videos to your Watch Later playlist when using YouTube on a desktop:

Open the video you wish to save. Click on the three-dotted menu near the share and like buttons. Choose the Save option, which lets you select a playlist. Tick the box next to Watch Later to add the video to this playlist.

To access your saved videos on YouTube, tap on the hamburger menu (three lines) which is placed in the top-left corner and select Watch Later under the You section.

How to save videos using the mobile app

Saving videos on the YouTube mobile app is equally simple:

Open the YouTube app

There, locate the video which you would like to save.

Click on the Save button which is placed below the notification bell icon.

There, select Watch Later to save the video.

To view the playlist, tap on the You tab which is available in the bottom-right corner and select Watch Later under the History section.

Why use the Watch Later Playlist?

This feature was long awaited, and it ensures that you never lose track of any interesting content, that offers quick and organized access to saved videos. Whether you are using a desktop or mobile device, YouTube makes it easy to keep your favourite videos at your fingertips.

