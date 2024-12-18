OpenAI challenges Google: ChatGPT Search now free for all users

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS ChatGPT

OpenAI, one of the most popular chatbot's founding companies has intensified competition with Google by making its ChatGPT Search feature free. Earlier, the feature was limited to paid subscribers, but now, all the users can access this AI-powered search engine which is accessible to everyone, with the promise to revolutionize the way we search online.

ChatGPT Search goes Free

Launched in November 2024, ChatGPT Search was initially available for paid users only. However, OpenAI has rolled out the feature for free, which has eliminated the need for subscriptions. This move has positioned ChatGPT Search as a direct competitor to Google, which offers a fresh and innovative approach to internet search.

A new search experience on ChatGPT

One of the standout features of ChatGPT Search is its user-friendly interface, which will look similar to the classic chatbot design. Upon asking a question, users will receive direct answers along with the source of the information. This has created a seamless and transparent search experience.

OpenAI has further introduced advanced voice mode to enhance user interaction, allowing voice-based commands and queries for hands-free operation.

Additional features: Maps and Local Search

To make the experience even more comprehensive, OpenAI has integrated a map feature into the ChatGPT mobile app. This addition enables users to effortlessly locate nearby places such as restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and petrol pumps. The map functionality ensures that ChatGPT Search is not just a tool for information but also a practical assistant for everyday needs.

Regular updates to stay ahead

OpenAI is continuously working on upgrading and updating the ChatGPT with AI features, which aims at making it more advanced and user-centric. The free availability of ChatGPT Search, coupled with features like maps and voice mode, could significantly disrupt the dominance of traditional search engines like Google.

