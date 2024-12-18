5 Best house party speakers, gained popularity 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Party speaker

Whether it's a house party, a karaoke night or a family gathering, a good trolley speaker- has gained popularity in 2024. These portable, powerful audio systems have added an extra layer of exceptional sound quality and versatility, for people who prefer to have parties at home.

Here is a list of the five best home trolley speakers which gained popularity in 2024, that are sure to amplify your celebrations with their immersive audio, LED lighting and seamless connectivity features.

1. Elista ELS T-6200 AUTFB:

The Elista ELS T-6200 AUTFB, which has been priced at Rs 21,999 has been one of the popular speakers. It was launched with a bold black and red design and a 60W audio output. This dual 10-inch subwoofer system delivers deep bass and crisp sound, making it a great choice for both music enthusiasts and karaoke lovers. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity within a 10-meter range, this speaker has multiple input options, including USB, TF card, FM radio, and AUX, offering flexible playback choices.

Its built-in 7.4V/4400mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 3 hours of playtime at 75 per cent volume, which ensures uninterrupted entertainment. The UHF wireless microphone with a 35-meter range enhances karaoke sessions, while the LED display, analogue volume, bass, and treble controls allow easy customization. Elista also adds thoughtful touches like a mobile phone holder, LED lights, and a remote control, making it a feature-packed option for any gathering.

2. boAt PartyPal 390

The boAt PartyPal 390 is priced at Rs 16,990 and delivers a booming 160W signature sound that can keep any party going. It comes with LED lights for a dynamic visual experience, which syncs with the music for an electrifying atmosphere. This speaker further supports up to 6 hours of continuous playtime, and its Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensures stable wireless streaming from various devices.

It comes with additional features like multiple EQ modes—Normal, Pop, Rock, Party and Jazz. The PartyPal 390 also comes equipped with dual microphone inputs for karaoke duets and a guitar input for live performances, making it a versatile entertainer for any occasion.

3. JBL PartyBox 110

JBL’s PartyBox 110 is priced at Rs 38,999 and comes with the output of 160W sound and adjustable bass levels for a dynamic audio experience. It has a customizable light show that synchronizes with the beat, creating a visually immersive party vibe. With a built-in rechargeable battery offering up to 12 hours of playback, this speaker ensures non-stop fun without interruptions.

This speaker has been designed for both indoor and outdoor use, and it comes with IPX4 splash-proof. Additionally, the mic and guitar inputs allow you to unleash your musical talent, making this a comprehensive solution for music lovers and performers alike.

4. Philips TAX5206

The Philips TAX5206 is priced at Rs 28,990 and features 160W output, along with paired with dual 8-inch woofers and 2-inch tweeters, that promise to deliver deep bass and clear audio. The speaker has been designed for versatility, featuring Bluetooth, audio-in, USB, and various other connectivity options, ensuring seamless compatibility with all your devices.

It is backed with up to 14 hours of battery life, and its trolley design with wheels and a handle ensures effortless portability. With mic and guitar inputs, complete with echo, treble, and bass controls, the TAX5206 is perfect for karaoke nights and live performances.

5. Zebronics Banjo Pro

The Zebronics Banjo Pro is priced at Rs 18,499 and features 120W RMS output, ensuring powerful sound with good sound clarity. Its 38.1 cm full-range drivers and digital control panel make it easy to customize your audio settings.

The Banjo Pro comes with a promise of up to 10 hours of continuous playtime, thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery, which can be further extended using external batteries. The dual UHF wireless microphones are touted to provide superior sound quality, making them ideal for karaoke and public speaking. The trolley speaker offers multiple input options—Bluetooth, USB, Micro SD, FM, AUX, mic, and guitar—making it a versatile choice for any occasion.

