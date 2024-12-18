OnePlus 13 launching next month in India: 5 upgrades expect

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 13

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in January 2025. The global debut will coincide with its launch in India, bringing several upgrades over its predecessor. Here’s a closer look at the top five enhancements expected in the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 Set for January 2025 Launch

1. Enhanced performance with cutting-edge chipset

The OnePlus 13 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which promises a 40 per cent increase in CPU performance and enhanced GPU and AI capabilities.

The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system, that offers a smooth and intuitive user experience.

2. Refined design and durability

While the OnePlus 13 will retain a familiar design, it will introduce a Vegan leather finish option, alongside glass variants for added sophistication. It’s also rumoured to feature an IP69 rating, ensuring top-notch water and dust resistance, making it one of the most durable smartphones on the market.

3. A Sleeker, flatter display

The OnePlus 13 is expected to adopt a flat display design, following the growing industry trend. The high-resolution LTPO panel will support a high refresh rate, ensuring fluid visuals and an enhanced user experience. The addition of an Aqua touch feature will allow the display to function even when wet, a boon for users in all weather conditions.

4. Upgraded Camera System

The OnePlus 13’s camera setup will include notable improvements. A 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, an upgraded 50MP ultra-wide lens, and Hasselblad tuning will elevate its photography capabilities. These enhancements are likely to deliver sharper, more vibrant images.

5. Bigger battery, same fast charging

The handset will be backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, which is a major upgrade to what we witnessed in the OnePlus 12, which has a 5,400 mAh battery. Paired with the energy-efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, users can expect longer battery life. The phone will continue to support 100W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups.

Launch date: January 7, 9:00 PM IST

As mentioned on the official website of the company, the OnePlus 13 is set to officially unleash on January 7th 2025 at 9:00 PM.

