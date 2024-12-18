Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now available at half price: Massive discount revealed

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, which was launched in 2023 has seen a massive price cut, making it a great deal to grab. The flagship smartphone was initially launched at Rs 1,49,999 (in 2023), and now the phone price is available at a starting price of Rs 76,999 on Amazon India store.

Moreover, buyers could enjoy additional benefits like bank discounts, no-cost EMI options and an exchange offer of up to Rs 53,200. The EMI for this device will start at Rs 3,733.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: Features

The Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and gaming It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that offers an added convenience. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor It comes with 12GB RAM It comes with up to 1TB of internal storage. The device further comes with S-Pen support, making it ideal for productivity and creative tasks. The phone comes with a highly upgraded camera module. On the rear panel, the device comes with a 200MP primary shooter and is paired with a 10MP periscope telephoto lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it comes with a 12MP front shooter. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and wireless charging.

How to buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) variant via Amazon.

