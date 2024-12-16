Vodafone Idea finally launches 5G services: Key cities and plans revealed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea

After much anticipation, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has finally launched its 5G services in the Indian market. Being the third-largest telecom service provider in India, it started offering 5G connectivity in 17 telecom circles, marking a small but significant beginning for its next-gen services. The rollout started two years after Vi participated in the 5G spectrum auction alongside Airtel and Jio, both of which launched their services in October 2022.

According to the report filed by Telecom Talk, Vi's 5G network uses the 3.3GHz and 26GHz spectrum bands. Both prepaid and postpaid users will be able to enjoy 5G connectivity, via the initial launch is limited to specific locations.

Vi 5G launch locations: Full List

Vodafone Idea’s 5G service is currently live in the following areas, using the mid 3.5GHz spectrum band:

Rajasthan: Jaipur (Galaxy Cinema, Mansarovar Industrial Area, RIICO) Haryana: Karnal (HSIIDC, Industrial Area, Sector 3) Kolkata: Sector-V, Salt Lake Kerala: Thrikkakada, Kakanad UP East: Lucknow (Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar) UP West: Agra (Near JP Hotel, Fatehabad Road) Madhya Pradesh: Indore (Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura) Gujarat: Ahmedabad (Corporate Road, Makarba, Prahlad Nagar) Andhra Pradesh: Hyderabad (Aida Upal, Ranga Reddy) West Bengal: Siliguri (City Plaza Sevoke Road) Bihar: Patna (Anishabad Golambar) Mumbai: Worli, Marol Andheri East Karnataka: Bengaluru (Dairy Circle) Punjab: Jalandhar (Kot Kalan) Tamil Nadu: Chennai (Perungudi, Nesapakkam) Maharashtra: Pune (Shivaji Nagar) Delhi: Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2, India Gate, Pragati Maidan

Vi 5G: Plans and Pricing

Vi has deployed the 2.6GHz spectrum band across most circles, excluding Bihar. Currently, its 5G service is available commercially only in select areas.

Prepaid Plans : Users will need a Rs 475 plan to access 5G services.

: Users will need a Rs 475 plan to access 5G services. Postpaid Plans: The REDX 1101 plan provides 5G benefits for postpaid customers.

What’s next for Vodafone Idea?

Although the rollout is currently limited, this launch marks a significant milestone for Vi. As the company continues to expand its 5G network, millions of users can expect enhanced connectivity and faster internet in the coming months.

