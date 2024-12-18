Google Drive Document Scanner gets AI-powered Auto Enhancement feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Drive Document Scanner

Google has upgraded its Drive Document Scanner tool on Android with a new feature called "auto enhancements". This functionality automatically improves the resolution and image quality of digitized documents, making them more readable. Announced for Google Workspace users, the feature will also be available to personal Google account holders.

Automatic enhancements for better scan quality

The new Auto Enhancements feature addresses common issues in scanned documents, like poor lighting, white balance, shadows and contrast. By analyzing scans for imperfections, the tool automatically suggests fixes like shadow removal, light and contrast improvement, white balance correction and sharpening. These enhancements will further ensure that scanned documents appear clearer and more professional.

The feature further supports scanned files saved as PDFs or JPEGs, ensuring flexibility for users.

Google Drive's Document Scanner: Recent upgrades

This enhancement will follow a series of updates to Google Drive’s mobile scanner. In the past year, Google added machine learning-powered title suggestions, the ability to import from the camera roll, auto-capture, a redesigned camera viewfinder and a new black-and-white filter.

Users will further gain the option to save scanned documents in multiple formats, which will further improve utility.

Rollout timeline and availability

Google stated that the users with Rapid Release domains will start receiving the feature by January 2, 2025, while those on Scheduled Release domains can expect it by January 6, 2025.

The auto enhancements feature will be available to enterprise Google Workspace accounts, Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google accounts.

Once the feature is rolled out, it will work automatically after a document is scanned, simplifying the process for users.

