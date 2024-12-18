Buy iPhone 16 under Rs 73,000: How to grab this special Amazon deal

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 16

This year, the biggest of all the announcements was the launch of iPhone 16 which is now available at a surprisingly lower price- said to be matching the cost of iPhone 15 (which was launched in 2023). The flagship smartphone launched at an initial price of Rs 79,900, and it is currently listed on the Amazon India store at a discounted price- making it an irresistible deal for Apple enthusiasts.

How to buy the device at the best deal price via Amazon?

The iPhone 16 (128GB variant) is available on Amazon for just Rs 77,400, with an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount that could be availed for select bank cardholders. This effectively brings the price down to Rs 72,400.

Further, it is interesting to state that the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 is also available at a similar price tag- meaning it gives multiple options for the buyers to choose from.

Hence, if you are planning to upgrade to the AI-powered iPhone 16, now is the perfect time to seize this offer.

iPhone 16: Features and specifications

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a dynamic island interface. It is powered by the latest A18 Bionic chip, that ensures lightning-fast performance and advanced AI capabilities. It runs on iOS 18, which offers an enhanced user experience. For photography enthusiasts, the handset comes with a 48MP main fusion camera with 2x telephoto zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 12MP shooter with upgraded image processing for sharper results. On the battery front, the iPhone 16 is backed by an improved battery life when compared to its predecessor and this time, it supports USB Type-C fast charging, catering to modern user needs.

Where to buy?

However, the handset is still listed at its launch price on Flipkart, making Amazon the go-to platform for savings.

This deal is exclusive to Amazon India, where buyers can enjoy significant discounts and additional savings. Whether you are upgrading from an older model or diving into the Apple ecosystem for the first time, the iPhone 16 at this price is a deal you don’t want to miss.

