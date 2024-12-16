80 lakh SIM cards and lakhs of mobile numbers BLOCKED by government to combat cybercrime in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cybercrime

Indian government has taken massive action against Fake SIM cards which is considered a significant move to combat cybercrime in India. The Indian government has reportedly deactivated over 80 lakh SIM cards which were issued on fake documents. With the help of advanced AI tools, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) identified and blocked these fraudulent SIM cards to stop them from being used for illegal activities.

6.78 Lakh cybercrime-linked numbers blocked

Apart from fake SIM cards, the government has also shut down 6.78 lakh mobile numbers that were directly involved in cybercrime activities. This action is said to be part of a broader crackdown on digital fraud, which has been showcasing the government’s commitment to ensuring secure telecommunications services.

AI-powered action to identify fake numbers

The DoT utilized AI-based tools to detect mobile numbers registered with forged documents. This initiative led to the identification of 78.33 lakh fake mobile numbers, which have now been deactivated. The Department shared these developments through its official X handle.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia further highlighted that the collaboration between the DoT and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been instrumental. Notably, the cybercrime helpline 1930 has helped save Rs 3,500 crores for 10 lakh people by addressing complaints effectively.

New policies by TRAI to tackle cybercrime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has further introduced robust policies to curb cybercrime:

Message Traceability Rule: Implemented on December 11, 2024, this rule enables telecom operators to track the origin and chain of fake messages. Blocking Fake Calls and Messages: From October 1, 2024, telecom operators began adhering to stricter guidelines to block telemarketing calls and messages at the network level.

The government blocks fraudulent International WhatsApp numbers

In addition to SIM card deactivation, the government has taken action against several international WhatsApp numbers that were being misused for financial fraud and digital scams.

How these measures benefit users

These actions are expected to provide relief to users by reducing fake telemarketing calls, spam messages, and fraudulent activities. With AI-powered tools and stricter guidelines in place, the government is taking proactive steps to create a more secure digital environment.

