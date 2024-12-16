Swiggy 'Scenes' launched for event ticket bookings: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Swiggy

Swiggy, a food delivery giant has unveiled its latest service, named ‘Scenes’, under its Dineout vertical, which aims at enhancing its out-of-home offerings. This new feature will enable users to book tickets for a variety of upcoming events directly through the Swiggy app. From Christmas celebrations to live music nights and DJ parties, Scenes promises to make event planning more convenient for users.

Currently, the service is live in Mumbai and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to other cities soon. Scenes are accessible in the Dineout section of the Swiggy app, eliminating the need for additional downloads.

How Swiggy 'Scenes' benefits Swiggy app users

With Scenes, Swiggy users can seamlessly browse and book tickets for events while using the app they already trust for food delivery and dining-out reservations. Key benefits for app users include:

Ease of Access : Events are listed within the app itself, providing a one-stop solution for food and entertainment needs.

: Events are listed within the app itself, providing a one-stop solution for food and entertainment needs. Diverse Options : From festive celebrations to live performances, users can explore and book tickets for various events.

: From festive celebrations to live performances, users can explore and book tickets for various events. Convenience: Eliminates the hassle of switching between multiple apps to plan dining and entertainment.

Competing with Zomato's District App

Swiggy’s Scenes will directly compete with Zomato’s District app, launched earlier this year. While Zomato’s platform includes features like booking movie tickets, sports events, and restaurant tables, Scenes currently focuses on live events and parties. Movie ticket booking is not available on Swiggy’s platform yet, which might be an area to expand in the future.

Swiggy’s financial performance: On the path to recovery

Swiggy has been making strides in improving its financial performance. In Q2 FY25, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 626 crore, a reduction of 4.72 per cent compared to the Rs 657 crore loss in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter grew by an impressive 30.33 per cent, reaching Rs 3,601 crore compared to Rs 2,763 crore in the previous year.

For FY 2024, Swiggy’s revenue surged 36 per cent to Rs 11,247 crore, while losses were reduced by 44 per cent to Rs 2,350 crore. Although still trailing behind its rival Zomato, which recorded Rs 12,114 crore in revenue and a Rs 351 crore profit, Swiggy has been narrowing the gap through cost control and strategic launches like Scenes.

