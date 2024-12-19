WhatsApp users can now chat with ChatGPT: Here’s how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can now interact with friends and family with OpenAI's ChatGPT directly on the platform. This new feature will be accessed by a dedicated contact number. Users across the world could message ChatGPT by dialing 1-800-242-8478. This update marks a significant step in integrating AI capabilities into Meta’s popular messaging platform.

Enhancements to WhatsApp features

As reported by PA Media, Meta has been rolling out several updates to enhance the user experience. A standout addition is the new Typing Indicator, which makes it easier to identify who is typing in both individual and group chats.

However, there’s a warning for the users who are using older versions of their smartphones— as WhatsApp will end its support for iOS versions earlier than 15.1 starting May 2025. Users are further advised to upgrade their devices to continue using the app seamlessly.

How does ChatGPT work on WhatsApp?

OpenAI has highlighted that this integration of chatbots in popular texting platforms aims at making ChatGPT more accessible, particularly in areas where high-speed internet is missing. WhatsApp’s two billion monthly active users could now leverage ChatGPT for creative writing, project planning, recommendations, and engaging in general conversations about topics like news, hobbies, and trivia.

Driving expansion amid challenges

The new feature is part of OpenAI’s effort to expand ChatGPT’s reach, generate revenue and satisfy investor demands amidst rising computing costs for AI operations.

The announcement is a part of OpenAI’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’ series, which has already introduced the Sora text-to-video platform and a premium subscription priced at USD 200 (which is around Rs 16,000) per month, offering access to the company’s most powerful AI models.

The experimental nature of the new ChatGPT feature on WhatsApp

OpenAI clarified that the integration of ChatGPT on WhatsApp is an experimental feature, which means its functionality and availability may evolve. For a more robust and personalized AI experience, users are encouraged to access ChatGPT through their primary accounts.

