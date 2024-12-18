Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature slimmest bezels, set to challenge iPhone 16 Pro Max: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature slimmest bezels, set to challenge iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch early next year (most probably in January 2025) and may outshine competitors like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15 with its ultra-thin bezels. According to a tipster, the bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be slimmer than any other smartphone on the market, marking a significant design milestone for Samsung's flagship lineup.

The claim comes from renowned tipster Ice Universe, who shared insights about the design on X (formerly Twitter). While they couldn’t share the renderings, they stated the handset’s bezels would “exceed all current mobile phones.”

Unique colour options revealed

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also making waves with its wide range of colour options. Reports suggest the flagship will come in seven distinct shades, including four standard options and three online-exclusive variants:

Standard colours : Titanium Black Titanium SilverBlue Titanium Gray Titanium WhiteSilver

: Online-exclusive colours : Titanium JetBlack Titanium JadeGreen Titanium PinkGold

The most widely available variant is expected to be Titanium Black, while the rarest will likely be Titanium PinkGold.

About design

The leaked details further shed light on the smartphone’s specific colour schemes. For instance:

The blue variant will feature a lighter blue back with a silver frame.

The black version pairs a black back cover with a silver frame.

The white colourway will showcase a white back with a light silver frame.

The grey model will sport a grey back blended with gold tones.

What to expect from the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

With thinner bezels, a range of stylish colourways, and Samsung’s commitment to premium build quality, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be a design masterpiece. As anticipation builds for its early 2025 debut, this flagship promises to be a strong competitor in the high-end smartphone market.

